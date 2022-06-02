Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0000

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $120,559.78 and $556.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00043040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00011089 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000590 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

