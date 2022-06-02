Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) shares rose 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 2.53 and last traded at 2.47. Approximately 34,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 673,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.21.

SOND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonder from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.10.

Get Sonder alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.41 by 0.23. The business had revenue of 80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 75.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonder in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sonder in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonder in the first quarter valued at about $113,000.

About Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.