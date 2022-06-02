SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOSGet Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 3,909,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,595,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SOS by 1,652.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About SOS (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

