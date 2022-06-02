Space Cow Boy Reaches Market Cap of $563,262.33 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,547.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.