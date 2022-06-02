Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00080267 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017308 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00256770 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

