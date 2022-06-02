Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Luca Lazzaron Sells 21,440 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $273,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luca Lazzaron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $265,506.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $202,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Luca Lazzaron sold 933 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $12,866.07.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,790. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 54.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $3,641,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

