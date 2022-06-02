SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.18% of SS&C Technologies worth $453,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

