Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lowered by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Starbucks worth $147,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.97. 35,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,194,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

