State Street Corp Has $466.91 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,422 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.20% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $466,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.