State Street Corp Purchases 473,531 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,477,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,531 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.72% of FOX worth $571,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,691,000 after buying an additional 471,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,686,000 after purchasing an additional 130,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,025,000 after acquiring an additional 567,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FOX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,980,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after acquiring an additional 277,690 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

FOX stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

