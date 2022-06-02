State Street Corp Purchases 65,054 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.42% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $546,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 663,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,115,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $186.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

