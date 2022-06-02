State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,490,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,363 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.08% of Bank OZK worth $488,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

