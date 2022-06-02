State Street Corp Sells 213,636 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,043,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.16% of Builders FirstSource worth $518,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 239,238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 92.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

