Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Shares Up 26.5%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 144,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 248,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

About Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.

