Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Shares Up 26.5%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 144,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 248,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a market capitalization of C$17.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 6.97.
About Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH)
