STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.40

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 150807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.49 million and a PE ratio of -33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.