Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $111,655,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $43,288,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $4.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.41. 44,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,032. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.91. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

