Stephens Inc. AR Invests $244,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 765.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,944 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $32.26. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,339. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.