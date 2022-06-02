Stephens Inc. AR Invests $244,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 765.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $32.26. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,339. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.