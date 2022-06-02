Stephens Inc. AR Invests $257,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,094,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 157,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,505,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after acquiring an additional 321,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,675,000 after purchasing an additional 114,934 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.74. 18,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.19 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

