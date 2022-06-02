Stephens Inc. AR Sells 618 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Shares of FND traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.