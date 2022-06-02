Stephens Inc. AR Sells 9,148 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LiveRamp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 14,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $58.74.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
LiveRamp Profile (Get Rating)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
