Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.47. 12,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -90.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average of $118.59. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,916 shares of company stock worth $3,334,306. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

