Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 298,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Gordon purchased 2,500 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,910. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 6,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

