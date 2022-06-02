StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. First Community has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Community by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

