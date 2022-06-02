StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.79. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.