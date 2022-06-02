StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

GBLI stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $386.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.44%.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,396.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

