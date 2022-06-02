StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $358.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 9.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marine Products by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 262.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.