StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.91 on Friday. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at $343,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

