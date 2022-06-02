StockNews.com Downgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MFIN. B. Riley lowered their target price on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

MFIN opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,633,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.