StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACU opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acme United by 183.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acme United by 443.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.