StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ACU opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.
About Acme United (Get Rating)
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.