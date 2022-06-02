StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,400,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

