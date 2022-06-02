StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Conformis has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

