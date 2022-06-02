StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (Get Rating)
