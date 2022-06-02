StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

GNCA stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,156.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,426,364 shares of company stock worth $784,537. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

