StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200,150 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

