StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
