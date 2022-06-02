StockNews.com Lowers Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $11.65 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

