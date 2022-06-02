StockNews.com Upgrades Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.