StockNews.com Upgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.22.

KTOS stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,478.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $28,088.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,970.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,789 shares of company stock worth $1,818,735 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

