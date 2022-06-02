StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. StoneCo updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
StoneCo stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,505,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,365. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.