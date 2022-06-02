StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. StoneCo updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

StoneCo stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,505,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,365. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

