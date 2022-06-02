Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 601.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.