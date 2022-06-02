Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $347.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

