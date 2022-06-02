Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,327 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Sun Communities worth $35,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,242,000 after purchasing an additional 284,518 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Sun Communities by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.
Sun Communities stock opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.51 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.
SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.11.
In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Communities (Get Rating)
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Communities (SUI)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.