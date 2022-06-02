SuperFarm Price Reaches $0.20 (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $82.46 million and $13.64 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002021 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000640 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

