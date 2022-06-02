SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 17,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 16,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.
SWKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on SWK in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $245.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SWK by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SWK by 47.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SWK by 135.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of SWK by 63.9% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 401,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 156,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
SWK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKH)
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
