Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading Up 1%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €106.25 ($114.25) and last traded at €102.75 ($110.48). 623,160 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €101.70 ($109.35).
The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €107.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €112.73.
About Symrise (ETR:SY1)
