Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $83.25 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

