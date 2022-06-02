Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of SSMXY opened at $32.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. Sysmex has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

