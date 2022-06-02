T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

