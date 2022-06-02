Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.67%. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

