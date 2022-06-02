Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.
TTWO traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.05. 2,452,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,691. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average is $152.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.
