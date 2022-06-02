Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $37.05

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.05, but opened at $35.99. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

TARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

